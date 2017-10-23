North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky poses after being selected by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
‘I Like My Mitch Trubisky’: Wendy Snyder’s Bears Song
Wendy shares her new and semi-original song ‘I Like My Mitch Trubisky’, a tribute to Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
