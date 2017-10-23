× Here’s how to get a refund for wrongly paid red-light, speed camera tickets

CITY HALL — Chicagoans can apply for their share of the $38.75 million that the City of Chicago will pay to settle claims that it failed to allow motorists to challenge tickets issued by red-light and speed cameras.

Under the settlement approved by the City Council in July, 1.2 million people who paid fines — but didn’t get a chance to contest the 1.5 million citations they received — could get a refund of half of what they paid the city, officials said.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Drivers have until Dec. 11 to file a claim to be eligible for a portion of the settlement, which will be paid out in August 2018, officials said.