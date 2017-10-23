× ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ director Simon Curtis: “Winnie-the-Pooh was created by a man who was suffering from a trauma”

Filmmaker Simon Curtis joins Justin to discuss his new movie, “Goodbye Christopher Robin.” Simon talks about why he chose to make this film, what attracted him to the script, what he knew about A.A. Milne before he started working on the movie, how Christopher Robin’s childhood was stolen from him by accident, the PTSD that Milne suffered after serving in World War I, how the film shows the lasting impact of war, why the success of Winnie-the-Pooh put Milne’s family in a very difficult place and how this film shows the importance of paying attention to your parents and children while they are still around.

