Food Time: Rachel Ray’s 2,000th Epsiode!

Rachel Ray greets the crowd at her 10th annual Feedback Party at Stubb's during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Saturday March 18, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Dean is on-set with Rachel Ray to talk about her landmark 2,000th episode! They talk about Ray’s storied career in food television, as well as her favorite guests and her love for WGN.