× “Elton Jim” gets a big “As Seen On TV” surprise, discovers the “shoe horn” may be a relic, and unveils his idea that will dazzle in the year 2105 — his futuristic “fist phone”

In this 75th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano lists many of his favorite “As See On TV” products, including the “Hurricane Spin Broom,” the “Atomic Lantern,” and the “Sock Slider.” And find out the big surprise he found in the mail! He also discovers some millennials have never heard of — a shoe horn! In the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti look decades ahead, as Jim announces his innovative idea for the future of smartphones — the “fist phone.” Jim believes by the year 2105, people will have phones implanted in the palm of their hands for “hands-free” access. Just open your hand and swipe away…and to hang up, just make a fist! Too bad few of us will be around to experience it!