× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10-23-17

Today’s guests include President and CEO of Chicago Commons Edgar Ramirez and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy open the show by recapping their weekend. Then, Bill and Wendy discuss Jake Arrieta’s new clean shaven look. The two also talk about a Colorado Cub Scout who was reportedly kicked out of his group after he questioned Republican state Sen. Marble about gun control.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.