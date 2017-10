× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10-23-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy recap “The Walking Dead” 100th episode and the movie “Too Funny To Fail’. They also talk about Halloween-themed phobias with news anchor Judy Pielach.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.