× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “It was just an all-around great performance by the Bears defense”

It’s time for another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears 17-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Adam and Justin talk about the lackluster showing on the offensive side of the ball, Mitchell Trubisky’s performance, the lack of production from the wide receiver position, why we haven’t seen much of Adam Shaheen, the lack of consistency on the offensive line, the outstanding effort by the Bears defense and what we should expect when the Bears head down to New Orleans to take on the Saints.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio