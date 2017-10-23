24th March 1948: John Gillen, an employee of the Hiram Walker Distillery at Dumbarton, tapping casks of whisky in the warehouse. Leaky and faulty casks are removed immediately. Scottish whisky is first mentioned in 15th-century records and used to be known by its Gaelic name 'uisge beatha', which means water of life. Today's popular blended whiskies were developed in distilleries during the 1860s. (Photo by George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images)
Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 6: Scotchy, scotch, scotch. The Whiskey Hotline’s guide to…scotch
Scotchy Scotch Scotch! Pat Brophy from Binny’s teams up with your hosts, Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin to bring you the latest from the Whiskey Hotline. They have Scotch on the brain. Listen as this dynamic trio breaks down methods of production, styles, and to how to properly taste and enjoy, Scotch.
