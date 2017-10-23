× A-List Interview: Andrew Garfield & Claire Foy

Dean Richards sits down with actors Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy to talk about their new movie, “Breathe”.

The film, directed by famed motion capture artist Andy Serkis, tells the story of a man diagnosed with a serious disease that confines him to a wheelchair and a breathing apparatus and how he finds the strength to live his life to the fullest.

Garfield and Foy talk about inhabiting the lives of these real people and working on Serkis’ debut feature film.