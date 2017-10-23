× A Journey To Success: Chicago Commons

For more than 120 years, Chicago Commons’ mission has been to partner with individuals, families and communities to overcome poverty, discrimination and isolation.

Today, Edgar Ramirez, Chicago Commons President and CEO, joins Bill and Wendy in studio to talk about the history of the organization, their support programs, and much more.

To find out more information about Chicago Commons, visit their website at www.chicagocommons.org.

