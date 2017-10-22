× WGN RADIO THEATRE #225: Suspense, and The Mystery Playhouse

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 21, 2017. First classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The Thirteenth Sound” Guest Starring: Agnes Moorehead; (02-13-47). For our final episode of the night, we have: “The Mystery Playhouse: The Lady in the Morgue” Guest Starring: Peter Lorre; (05-15-45).