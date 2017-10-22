× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/22/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick shares highlights from the Aurora University Town Square Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Forum, where Candidates J.B. Pritzker, Chris Kennedy, Tio Hardiman, Bob Daiber and Senator Daniel Biss answered the most important questions facing Illinois government today and made their individual cases for governor.

Rick is also joined in-studio by 43rd District State Rep. Anna Moeller, Melissa Josephs of Women Employed, and Wendy Pollack of the Women’s Law and Policy Project to talk about House Bill 2462, which would bar employers from inquiring about previous salary history when hiring.