× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/22/17): Full Bears vs. Panthers Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 17-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Despite only 4 completed passes and 153 total yards of offense, they improve to 3-4 on the back of a stellar defensive effort including Eddie Jackson taking two turnovers home for TDs. Next week, a matchup with the 4-2 Saints in New Orleans.