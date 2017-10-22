× The Beat Full Show (10/21/17): Niko Mirotic or Chris Bosio- who had a worse week?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: It’s the night of the Bulls’ home opener at the United Center, and even Carm can’t be bothered to check it out; Chris Bosio is out as Cubs pitching coach and The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma joins the show to discuss that and the whole slate of Cub issues coming off a lackluster NLCS; Chicago Tribune’s Phil Rosenthal is in-studio to talk postseason ratings and a rundown of the business of sports and TV; St. Francis men’s basketball coach Ryan Marks stops by to talk about USF’s upcoming charity game with UIC to benefit hurricane relief efforts; Adam Hoge previews the Bears’ matchup with a beat up Carolina Panthers squad, and more.