CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 25: Nikola Mirotic #44 celebrates with Cristiano Felicio #6 of the Chicago Bulls after Mirotic scored during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on February 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 117-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (10/21/17): Niko Mirotic or Chris Bosio- who had a worse week?
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 25: Nikola Mirotic #44 celebrates with Cristiano Felicio #6 of the Chicago Bulls after Mirotic scored during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on February 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 117-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: It’s the night of the Bulls’ home opener at the United Center, and even Carm can’t be bothered to check it out; Chris Bosio is out as Cubs pitching coach and The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma joins the show to discuss that and the whole slate of Cub issues coming off a lackluster NLCS; Chicago Tribune’s Phil Rosenthal is in-studio to talk postseason ratings and a rundown of the business of sports and TV; St. Francis men’s basketball coach Ryan Marks stops by to talk about USF’s upcoming charity game with UIC to benefit hurricane relief efforts; Adam Hoge previews the Bears’ matchup with a beat up Carolina Panthers squad, and more.