Sahadev Sharma: "I do know there were some differences" with Bosio, Cubs

Sahadev Sharma, Cubs beat reporter at The Athletic Chicago joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as reports come in that Chris Bosio is out as pitching coach. They discuss walks and bullpen struggles as contributing factors to the decision to make a change, possibilities for the offseason after a frustrating NLCS showing at the plate and in the bullpen, what a realistic contract would look like for Jake Arrieta, and more.