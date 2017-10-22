CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 30: Chicago Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio meets with Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game Five of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on October 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sahadev Sharma: “I do know there were some differences” with Bosio, Cubs
Sahadev Sharma, Cubs beat reporter at The Athletic Chicago joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as reports come in that Chris Bosio is out as pitching coach. They discuss walks and bullpen struggles as contributing factors to the decision to make a change, possibilities for the offseason after a frustrating NLCS showing at the plate and in the bullpen, what a realistic contract would look like for Jake Arrieta, and more.