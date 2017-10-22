× Photographer Kevin Nance and the ‘Way We Live Now’: “The hardest thing about photography is knowing what to photograph”

Photographer Kevin Nance and friend of the show Tony Fitzpatrick join Dave Hoekstra for a conversation on The Way We Live Now, and ongoing show featuring Nance’s street photography at AdventureLand Gallery (1513 N. Western). Nance talks about his transition from newspaper to artistic photography, Fitzpatrick explains what is is about the “noir” quality of Nance’s work piqued his interest, and more.