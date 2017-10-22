× OTL #575: Chicago Kids Film Fest, Will Guzzardi on rent control, SloMo dance party

Mike Stephen learns about the rich history of children’s cinema in Chicago with Ann Vikstrom, Director of the 34th annual Chicago Children’s Intentional Film Festival, chats about the growing momentum for rent control in Illinois with State Representative Will Guzzardi, and slows things down with Kristen Kaza, co-founder of Slo’Mo, a slow jam movement to celebrate LGBTQ communities in Chicago. The local jamz this week are provided to us by K-Nein.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.