Nate Herman on his 'Films for the Ear' presentation of "The Old Dark House" at City Lit Theater

Comedian, teacher and former SNL writer Nate Herman joins Rick to talk about the upcoming Films for the Ear presentation of “The Old Dark House,” to both honor the classic film and prepare viewers for Halloween. Nate tells Rick about why him and the gang decided to perform ‘Films for the Ear,’ and he gives more details on the exciting cast involved in next week’s performance. The show happens Monday October 30th at the City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr.