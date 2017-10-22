Live blog: Bears vs. Panthers

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the Carolina Panthers.
I bet that Funches isn’t nearly as funny as Ron Funches
I was thinking that too….
time for a turn over
Man! We’ve got to find a way to get those third and longs.
3rd down!! key play. Lets get this defense some rest!
another sack.. sort of
Fuller is having a good game
ouch.. how are those knees Cam??
maybe its not Mitch-apalooza.. its Sack-a-palooza!!
Can you imagine though…the Bears had all those sacks and then two of the Panthers starting offensive line go down?
Hahahaha
ok.. I wasn’t hexing the other brother.. really…
Welcome to Eddie Jackson’s coming out party… it’s been brewing for weeks.
who needs an offense? BEAR DOWN!!
God you weren’t kidding about having the Bears D in Fantasy… two scores and bunch of sacks
going.. going… TD!!!!!
again??
one Kalil brother down…
nope.. that was pretty close tho considering the finger tip contact.
Ouch
Come on Connor…make up for it
cant take that sack Mitch. QB class 101.
key play!
And then two nice runs…. this is a good balance
NICE!!! sweet pass
whoops – but he is a RB 😉
true that – if you have the Bears D in FF – you are probably sitting pretty right now.
That’s a lot of sacks for one quarter
Cam down! Cam down!!
“unique” – that is an interesting choice of words since we are known for terrible turf.
that run defense is killing it.
Right? It’s especially one whenever you just picked up 3 and 4 on the last two…
Hope that D is getting rested up…quickly
Interesting play call there…
Funny — I would think 3rd and 3 IS in fact a running down. Damn.
Mitch! Mitch! Mitch!!
nope!! punting! Nice D
Hahah…go to keep that energy up!
Obviously it’s still early but the Bears traded up for Leonard Floyd and he turning out to be a player… let’s hope the last guy that traded up for also turns out to be player.
get some food Dan – this blogging is strenuous – keep up your energy!
I haven’t had breakfast so yeah that sounds delicious
gotta say I kinda want to try the Chicken nuggets quesadilla – yay marketing
This Geico commercial with the ref makes me laugh every time.
BEAR DOWN!! Nice Bears with an early lead… too early for “It’s all happening”? 🙂
WOW!!! TD BEARS – really?? did he stay in bounds??
Yes! Touchdown!
could it be???
That run is why the Bears needed Trubisky… that was an easy first down… no knock against Glennon but you need to make the ability to run once in a while
run D – great / pass D – not so much
um.. did he forget that feet first slide thing QBs are supposed to do?
Hard to believe Panthers are incapable of scoring in 1st quarter, let try to keep that streak alive.
Hey Julie!
Darn. Hi Dan!
3rd and long – come on D
I love this defense. Vic Fangio is an underrated coach.
NICE!!! Cam down. Cam down!!
Hey everyone! Dan Sugrue checking in. Hoping we can make it two in a row.
How many Kalil’s do they have on that line?
lots of empty seats in those upper sections…its game time peeps! LET’S GO BEARS!
Hi Everyone! Jules here to commentate on the spectacle that is Bears 2017. aka Mitch-a-palooza. Let’s see who kneels, who catches a pass or two, how good Cam is this year and what awful coaching moves the Bears can dazzle us with. BEAR DOWN!!
Good bet