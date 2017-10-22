Live blog: Bears vs. Panthers

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:59 PM

Good bet

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:58 PM

I bet that Funches isn’t nearly as funny as Ron Funches

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:58 PM

I was thinking that too….

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:57 PM

time for a turn over

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:55 PM

Man!  We’ve got to find a way to get those third and longs. 

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:53 PM

3rd down!! key play.  Lets get this defense some rest!

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:53 PM

another sack.. sort of

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:52 PM

Fuller is having a good game

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:51 PM

ouch.. how are those knees Cam??

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:50 PM

maybe its not Mitch-apalooza.. its Sack-a-palooza!!

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:49 PM

Can you imagine though…the Bears had all those sacks and then two of the Panthers starting offensive line go down? 

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:49 PM

Hahahaha

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:49 PM

ok.. I wasn’t hexing the other brother.. really… 

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:43 PM

Welcome to Eddie Jackson’s coming out party… it’s been brewing for weeks.

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:42 PM

who needs an offense? BEAR DOWN!!

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:42 PM

God you weren’t kidding about having the Bears D in Fantasy… two scores and bunch of sacks

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:42 PM

going.. going… TD!!!!!

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:42 PM

again??

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:40 PM

one Kalil brother down… 

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:38 PM

nope.. that was pretty close tho considering the finger tip contact.

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:38 PM

Ouch

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:38 PM

Come on Connor…make up for it

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:36 PM

cant take that sack Mitch.  QB class 101.

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:34 PM

key play!

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:33 PM

And then two nice runs…. this is a good balance

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:32 PM

NICE!!! sweet pass

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:30 PM

whoops – but he is a RB 😉

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:30 PM

true that – if you have the Bears D in FF – you are probably sitting pretty right now.

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:29 PM

That’s a lot of sacks for one quarter

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:27 PM

Cam down! Cam down!!

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:26 PM

“unique” – that is an interesting choice of words since we are known for terrible turf.

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:25 PM

that run defense is killing it.

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:23 PM

Right?  It’s especially one whenever you just picked up 3 and 4 on the last two…

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:23 PM

Hope that D is getting rested up…quickly

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:22 PM

Interesting play call there…

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:22 PM

Funny — I would think 3rd and 3 IS in fact a running down.  Damn.

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:20 PM

Mitch! Mitch! Mitch!!

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:17 PM

nope!!  punting!  Nice D

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:16 PM

Hahah…go to keep that energy up! 

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:16 PM

Obviously it’s still early but the Bears traded up for Leonard Floyd and he turning out to be a player… let’s hope the last guy that traded up for also turns out to be player. 

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:15 PM

get some food Dan – this blogging is strenuous – keep up your energy!

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:14 PM

I haven’t had breakfast so yeah that sounds delicious

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:12 PM

gotta say I kinda want to try the Chicken nuggets quesadilla – yay marketing

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:12 PM

This Geico commercial with the ref makes me laugh every time. 

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:11 PM

BEAR DOWN!! Nice Bears with an early lead… too early for “It’s all happening”? 🙂

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:10 PM

WOW!!! TD BEARS – really?? did he stay in bounds??

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:10 PM

Yes!  Touchdown! 

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:09 PM

could it be???

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:09 PM

That run is why the Bears needed Trubisky… that was an easy first down… no knock against Glennon but you need to make the ability to run once in a while

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:09 PM

run D – great / pass D – not so much

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:08 PM

um.. did he forget that feet first slide thing QBs are supposed to do?

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:07 PM

Hard to believe Panthers are incapable of scoring in 1st quarter, let try to keep that streak alive.

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:05 PM

Hey Julie! 

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:05 PM

Darn.  Hi Dan! 

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:04 PM

3rd and long – come on D

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:04 PM

I love this defense.  Vic Fangio is an underrated coach. 

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:04 PM

NICE!!! Cam down.  Cam down!!

Dan Sugrue October 22, 201712:04 PM

Hey everyone!  Dan Sugrue checking in.  Hoping we can make it two in a row. 

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:04 PM

How many Kalil’s do they have on that line?

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201712:01 PM

lots of empty seats in those upper sections…its game time peeps! LET’S GO BEARS!

juliesternwgnradio October 22, 201711:56 AM

Hi Everyone!  Jules here to commentate on the spectacle that is Bears 2017. aka Mitch-a-palooza.  Let’s see who kneels, who catches a pass or two, how good Cam is this year and what awful coaching moves the Bears can dazzle us with. BEAR DOWN!!

