Hoge and Jahns, Episode 124: Bears-Panthers Postgame Show

It’s been a while, but the Bears won back-to-back games for the first time since November of 2015. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns talk about what went right in 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. They also play postgame comments from quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, and tight end, Zach Miller. The guys discuss the dominant defensive effort and what the offense needs to do to improve. Listen below!

