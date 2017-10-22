× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Singer Bonnie Koloc, Author Ron Balson, Comedian Nate Herman and Writer Chris Chandler

Ron Balson, Chicago trial attorney and author, tells Rick Kogan about why he decided to self-publish his first book, and about the amazing response he got shortly thereafter, and he previews his new book “The Trust.” Rick Kogan gets to talk to author Chris Chandler about his rich career and his updated book, “Harold Washington and the Civil Rights Legacy.” Comedian, teacher and former SNL writer Nate Herman joins Rick to talk about the upcoming Films for the Ear presentation of “The Old Dark House,” to both honor the classic film and prepare viewers for Halloween. Bonnie Koloc joins Rick to talk about her amazing musical career, the countless musicians she’s worked with and her constantly evolving creative process. She also talks about how her voice has changed in color throughout the years, and previews what people can expect on her latest CD, “Seems Like Yesterday.”