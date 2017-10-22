× Free tours of Jackson Park led by Historical Society set for Oct. 29

JACKSON PARK — Historical experts will lead a free guided tour of Jackson Park Oct. 29 that walks through the park’s past as the site of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition and its future as the home of the Obama Presidential Center.

Tim Wittman, of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s historic preservation program will talk about the history of the park at 2 p.m. at the Hyde Park Historical Society, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., followed by a walking tour at 4 p.m. with the historical society and Friends of the Park.

The walking tour will start at the perennial garden at 59th Street and Stony Island Avenue.