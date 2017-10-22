Comedian Richard Lewis: A Return to HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, a Blazing Trail of Neuroses, 40 Years of Zanies in Chicago
Dave Plier welcomes neurotic comedian Richard Lewis about the return of pretty pretty pretty funny show, HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, his long time friendship with Larry David, his first appearances on Johnny Carson and David Letterman and nearly five decades of funny. richardlewisonline.com, hbo.com/curb-your-enthusiasm, zanies.com
What is your favorite episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’?