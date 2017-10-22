× The brilliant Bonnie Koloc reflects on her musical career and previews her new album, “Seems Like Yesterday”

Bonnie Koloc joins Rick to talk about her amazing musical career, the countless musicians she’s worked with and her constantly evolving creative process. She also talks about how her voice has changed in color throughout the years, and previews what people can expect on her latest CD, “Seems Like Yesterday.” She also tells Rick about the nostalgic title of the album, and how fluid time is when it comes to her music. Lastly, she tells him about her upcoming shows at the Acorn Theater and at Evanston SPACE.