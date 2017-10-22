× Author Ron Balson on his new book “The Trust” and using historical fiction to ignite curiosity in readers

Ron Balson, a Chicago trial attorney has always had a fascination with writing, but finally decided to take a pledge and write his first novel a few years back. He finished it, and felt really good about it, but was met with little to no enthusiasm from the publishers he sent it to. He tells Rick Kogan about why he decided to self-publish the book anyway, and about the amazing response he got shortly thereafter. Then, Ron tells Rick why he loves writing historical fiction, and how his extensive research process is similar to that of his law work. Finally, he talks about his most recent book, The Trust, which follows a private eye from Chicago to Ireland to solve a murder mystery.