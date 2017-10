× A look at the Chicago Food Encyclopedia: “Food reveals a lot about the city”

Dave Hoekstra talks with Colleen Taylor Sen, Michael Gebert and Bruce Kraig, editors of The Chicago Food Encyclopedia, an A-to-Z look at the city and its food featuring recipes, restaurants, food companies, and more. From Italian Beef to Cohasset Punch, they discuss how Chicago’s rich ethnic history and position at the crossroads of America have informed it’s culinary culture, and more.