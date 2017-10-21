You’re Such a Rockstar | Episode 84 | The Big Payoff

You are hearing and seeing this term everywhere, right? You share your opinion at a meeting, and you’re a badass. Or maybe you pull an all nighter for the presentation…or give a talk in front of a group…or run a 5k And the next thing you know…you’re a badass?! Something feels wrong about that, so Rachel and Suzanne set out to uncover the true meaning of the term, and go straight to the source– the ACTUAL queen of badass, extreme action hero, choreographer and warrior, Elizabeth Streb. Turns out, being a badass takes more than you may think (and no, it’s not a biker jacket).