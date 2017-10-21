× Wine and Wind Down with Danenberger Family Vineyards, Food from Commonwealth/Little Fort, Music from “Daylight Sinners”, and The Political Round Table | Full Show (Oct 20th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Oct 20th) We welcome Susan Danenberger for our Wine and Wind Down with Danenberger Family Vineyards. Then, owner of Commonwealth and Little Fort, Matt Baldino drops by with some of his delicious food to give us an update on an exciting event they have happening! And to rock our studio we bring on music from the “Daylight Sinners” who you can see live at Chicago’s Elbo Room on Oct 26th! Following the epic sounds of the Daylight Sinners, we bring on our Political Round Table with Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy and Erik Elk. And since it’s Friday we bring you a brand new episode of, “What’s That From?!”… This week the crew takes on a scene from the movie, “Carrie”.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

