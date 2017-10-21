× Saturday Night Special 10.20.17 | Online Privacy

On this special online edition of the Saturday Night Special, host Amy Guth takes a look at the complicated nature of online privacy and what it means when you skim past that annoying Terms of Service contract and hit “agree” without a second thought.

Amy talks with Jacob Silverman and B.J. Mendelson, two authors that have been exploring this topic in-depth and have come to some concerning conclusions.

They both give their individual take on social media, data breaches and the ethics of sharing your private data.