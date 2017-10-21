Highlights: Blackhawks at Arizona – 10/21/17

Posted 11:05 PM, October 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:52PM, October 21, 2017

Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates in to score a goal past Oliver Ekman-Larsson #23 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on October 21, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Highlights – Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes – October 21, 2017

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories