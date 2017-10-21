× At home with Jeff Daniels: Music, Midwest roots and making Al Kaline cry

Emmy Award winning actor, playwright and musician Jeff Daniels joins Dave Hoekstra for a conversation on music and life in the Midwest ahead of his upcoming gig at City Winery on October 26. He talks about balancing his film work and his passion for music, and his approach to writing song vs plays, staying true to his Michigan roots and the ‘feel’ of artists from the Midwest, his thoughts on Bruce Springsteen heading to Broadway, and more.

Video by Jon Sall.