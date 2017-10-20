× ‘We were fighting pirates and terrorists with mustachioed helicopters.” Navy Veteran Zach Scheel Shares His Amazing Movember Story

On November 1st men around the world (including our own Nick Digilio) will go clean shaven and grow a mustache and only a mustache for the month to raise funds and awareness for men’s health.

In this conversation with Nick, Navy veteran Zach Scheel shares his Movember story including the family that inspired him to join initially, how last year it helped a veteran with suicidal thoughts and what it was like starting the first campaign in Djibouti, Africa.

For more about Movember – now celebrating it’s tenth year – visit movember.com

For more information about Zach’s campaign, visit his mo bro page and also check out Rhumbix, the company he is CEO of that’s helping veterans back in the States.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)