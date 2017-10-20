× True Blue Playoff Plus: Dodgers Eliminate Cubs; Advance to World Series

Mark Carman, Andy Masur, Harry Teinowitz and Patti Vazquez provide instant analysis following the Cubs 11-1 loss to Los Angeles. The win sends the Dodgers to their first World Series since 1988 and eliminates the Cubs from the playoffs. WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell reports live from Wrigley Field to share what players had to say about getting eliminated. Mark, Andy, Harry and Patti play and react to audio from manager Joe Maddon and talk what kind of roster moves the team needs to make to get back to the playoffs. Mark also debuts a game he thought of as the show started, called “at least”.