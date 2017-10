× The Opening Bell 10/20/17: Southwest Expands Service To Hawaii

Recapping the week’s economic news, Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) pointed out the most important happenings and also looked back on when he was working during the “Black Monday” 30 years ago. Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) then provided good news for bargain flyers as he detailed the new Southwest location to Hawaii.