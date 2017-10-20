× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.20.17: Men at construction sites, a finished Cubs season, canceled Homecoming, Bright Side of Life

Chicago Sun-Times Reporter Tina Sfondeles noticed that men like to gaze over construction sites, and she tells John why she finds it amusing, and men call in to tell us why they find construction sites amusing. And Sam Panayotovich weighs in on what went wrong with the Chicago Cubs, to bring its post-season run to a close. Then, Hope Academy President Bob Muzikowski explains why he thinks football games at his school ought to go on, despite a recent shooting near its football field. Finally, you call and text in with your Bright Side of Life!