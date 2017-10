× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.20.17: Home of the cheerleading split

It’s Friday! It’s going to be 75! Get out and Golf! Dean Richards joins the show after a long break. Chicago’s own Virgil Williams stopped by the studio to talk about his film Mudbound. Coach Fitz and Hamp talk football. Doc Emrick checks in on how great it was to have Eddie O. in the booth this week. And Governor Rauner jumped on with us to talk about the Innovation Network. Enjoy the weekend.