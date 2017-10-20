× The Reverend Horton Heat Live At City Winery [Sound Sessions Concert Review]

On a very special episode of Sound Sessions we wax poetic about the recent Reverend Horton Heat show that took place at Chicago’s City Winery. Host, Michael Heidemann welcomes national music journalist, Jim Ryan (Chicago Now and The Daily Herald) to discuss their experience viewing true Rockabilly Royalty. Cars and Guitars, 50’s influences, bloody bass guitars, Chess Records and so much more to look forward to during the episode. Enjoy!

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:

Host – Michael Heidemann