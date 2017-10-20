× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Les Miserables, Billy Elliot, Bewildered, Golden Girls

Paul devotes this week’s podcast by going Behind the Curtain in three of Chicago’s great theater experiences. First, Paul takes a look at the Cameron Mackintosh classic Les Miserables, currently running at the Cadillac Palace Theater, with Josh Davis playing Javert. Then, Paul focuses on Billy Elliott: The Musical, playing at Porchlight Music Theatre’s new space at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. Paul visits with Director/Co-Choreographer Brenda Didier, and Actors Sean Fortunato (“Dad”) and Shanesia Davis (Mrs. Wilkerson). Finally, the funny and campy productions of Hell in a Handbag’s “Bewildered,” “Golden Girls – The Lost Episodes,” and “Rudolph, the Red-Hosed Reindeer” are explored with Handbag Co-Founder and Artistic Director David Cerda, and Handbag ensemble member A.J. Wright.