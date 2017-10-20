× Owners of Treetime Christmas Creations: Joe and Laurie Kane!

Treetime Christmas Creations Owners, Joe and Laurie Kane, join in on the fun with Bill and Wendy! Joe and Laurie share customer reactions when they first step into the store, their upcoming Open House, and the importance of nostalgia and home decor when picking out trees.

Joe and Laurie also talk about their annual collaboration with Goodwill for the artificial “Christmas Tree Trade-In” Sale. All October, if you bring your old artificial Christmas tree to any Chicagoland Goodwill store or Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington, You get $75.00 off any select new beautiful Treetime Christmas tree.

