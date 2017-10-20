× Goodwill’s Chief Marketing Officer, Pat Boelter: ‘Give to Goodwill, what you would give to a friend’

Bill and Wendy are joined by Goodwill’s Chief Marketing Officer, Pat Boelter, at Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington! Pat shares details about the partnership between Goodwill and Treetime for the artificial “Christmas Tree Trade-In” Sale.

Pat also shares the importance of donating to Goodwill – last year alone, Goodwill diverted 72.9 million pounds of clothing and textiles out of landfills, and helped individuals find over 9,600 jobs.

