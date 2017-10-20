× Does South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Live Up To The Hype?

Reviews and Previews Editor at EGMNow.net Ray Carsillo joins Mason to give his thoughts on the latest Ubisoft game: South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Ray and Mason also review: Evil Within 2; the Xbox One, smash indie hit: Cuphead and Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite, downloadable content.

