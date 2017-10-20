× Comedian Mark Normand: “I’m a big chuckle provider”

Bill and Wendy are joined by comedian Mark Normand while spending the day at Treetime. Mark talks about how he got his start in comedy, his New Orleans roots, his future plans, and much more. Mark will be performing at Zanies from October 20th – October 22nd and you can get tickets HERE!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.