× Chicago’s own Virgil Williams on his film Mudbound

Virgil Williams is a producer and writer from Chicago. He stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the movie, Mudbound, which was all the buzz at Sundance this year. Mudbound will debut on Netflix Nov. 17th. MUDBOUND, which stars Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund and Mary J. Blige, among others, follows the story of two families (one white and one black) struggling with the cultural realities of the post-World War II South.