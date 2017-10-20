× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10/20/2017

Bill and Wendy come to us live from Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington, IL! Today’s guest include TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner, comedian Mark Normand, and Joe and Laurie Kane from Treetime. Bill and Wendy talk about the Cubs failing to advance to the World Series, a case of bad parenting, and much more!

