× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10/20/2017

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy are at Treetime Christmas Creations in Barrington, IL and host an open question session with the crowd. Bill and Wendy are also joined by Goodwill’s Chief Marketing Officer, Pat Boelter, to talk about the partnership with Goodwill and Treetime for the artificial “Christmas Tree Trade-In” Sale.

