Wintrust Business Lunch 10/19/17: Eveny’s Food Love, Facebook Regulations, & Best Money Moves

Opening up a restaurant can be difficult, and even more difficult if the neighborhood has had issues in the past. Evelyn Shelton is helping to revamp a neighborhood while creating comfortable food at Evelyn’s Food Love. Then Bill Geiger joined Steve in studio to remind him about proper retirement practices, Roger Cheng detailed how Facebook could see regulations from the government in the near future, and Ilyce Glink is looking at how Americans are working harder for longer.