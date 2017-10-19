Video: Radio Recess Makes Sausage with Publican Quality Meats

For Radio Recess, Violeta Podrumedic heads to the Fulton Market Harvest Festival to meet up with Tom Carlin, the head butcher at Publican Quality Meats. They don their aprons in the PQM kitchen so that Violeta can get a first-hand look at how the sausage is made and even make some herself. Watch and learn more about the process and even how you could potentially make sausage yourself at home.

The Fulton Market Harvest Festival is a street festival created by, Chicago restauranteurs, Stephanie Izard and Paul Kahan. It features food from some of Chicago’s top restaurants, live music, cooking demonstrations, as well as classes like this one. This particular class can be scheduled as part of Publican Quality Meats’ private dining service year-round.