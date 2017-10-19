× True Blue Playoff Plus: Cubs Extend Series With 3-2 Win Over L.A. In Game 4

Things were looking pretty gloomy following a Game 3 loss, but with their backs against the wall, the Cubs were able to avoid elimination with a 3-2 victory over the Dodges at Wrigley Field Wednesday Night. Mark Carman, Andy Masur, Harry Teinowitz and Patti Vazquez get instant reaction from callers and WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell, who was covering the game. They discuss the controversial foul tip reversal that potentially could have ended the season for the Cubs. Mark, Andy, Harry and Patti play postgame audio from players and coaches and look ahead to the matchups in Game 5.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3412605/3412605_2017-10-19-032405.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3795.mp3