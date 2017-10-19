× The Opening Bell 10/19/17: Who Will Win The Amazon HQ2 Race?

Before student debt was leading financial worry for American’s, 30-year mortgages were what many young people thought about on a month to month basis. Those Americans are now steadily into paying off their mortgages and looking to see how they can lower payments thanks to the Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (SVP & Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank). Steve then previewed the the Amazon HQ2 race to land the second headquarters where Chicago could be a strong front runner. Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes & Chief Executive Magazine) detailed the other cities competing and how the Midwest has a good chance of receiving the business boost.